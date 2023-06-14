SOLDIERS GROVE—Susan Arminta Ray, age 72, of Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on June 5, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Susan was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on December 25, 1950, to Roy and Bertha (Hutchcroft) Ray.

She grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1969. In her younger years, Susan played outfield for the Oilerette’s softball team and also enjoyed watching roller derby. She loved country music, especially her favorite singer, Dolly Parton and enjoyed many trips to Nashville, Tennessee with her friend Linda, her cousin Beverly and her mother Bertha.

Susan held many jobs over the years, including in home care for the elderly and working as a security guard at Freeman Shoe Company in Beloit.

While working at Freeman Shoe, Susan met Ardell “Dell” Olson. Together they had their only son, Justin on January 19, 1982. Susan spent her later years living with her sister and best friend, Barb. Susan had a never-ending faith in God and enjoyed reading her bible.

Susan was a loving mother and a very caring and kind person who was always willing to help others.

Susan is survived by her son, Justin (Wendy) Ray; brother, Jim (Tammy) Ray; sister, Barb Ellefson; sister-in-law, Christy Ray; her grandchildren, Erica, Justin, Troy, Luke, Reed and Ryley; one nephew; six nieces; and many other relatives and friends that she enjoyed spending time with.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bertha Ray; sister, Joyce Ray; brother, Randy Ray; brother-in-law, Tom Ellefson; nephew, Troy Ray; Justin’s father, Dell Olson; and her special buddy, Barb’s dog, Chloe.

We take comfort in knowing that so many loved ones were there to greet Susan at the gates of Heaven.

A special thank you to Susan’s nurse and friend, Lisa Kennicker. Susan greatly enjoyed the time they spent together and the lunches they shared. Thank you also to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and Agrace in Fitchburg for their compassionate care.

A Funeral Service was held at Noon on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Community of Christ Church, rural Soldiers Grove. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Susan was laid to rest at the Montgomeryville Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

The world will be an emptier place without Susan in it. She will be deeply missed.