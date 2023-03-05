RURAL CASHTON — Susan B. Muenzenberger, age 97, of Rural Cashton, Wis., passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua, Wis. She was born on October 16, 1925, in the town of Washington to William and Margaret (Janner) Haas.

Sue was united in marriage to Harold Muenzenberger on June 12, 1945, at St. Joseph's Ridge Catholic Church. Together they farmed until their retirement in 1983. After retiring, they bought a home in the township of Portland, where they spent their remaining years. When they sold their farm in Coon Valley, Harold continued helping his sons, Robert and Randy on their farms. Sue enjoyed Rosemaling, gardening, playing cards, and watching game shows on television. She will be dearly missed by her family.

She is survived by her three children: Shirley (Dennis) Huber of La Crescent, Minn., and their daughter, Holly (Ken) Barber of Neenah, Wis., and their son, Kaden Barber; Robert (Sally) Muenzenberger of Cashton, and their son, Troy Muenzenberger; and Randy (Barb) Muenzenberger of Coon Valley, Wis., and their children, Charlotte (Jacob) Berner of Zumbrota, Minn., and their children, Annabelle, Korben, and Aurora Berner; Shannon (Andrew Steinmetz) of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and their daughter, Deidra Steinmetz; Cassie (Steve) Styer of Boyceville, Wis., Robin (Kaylee) Muenzenberger of Cashton, Wis., and their son, Matthew Muenzenberger; and Brooke (Cameron) Williams of El, Paso Texas, and their children, Camri and Isla Williams; along with many other relatives and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret; and husband, Harold.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge, Wis. Father Biju Chennala Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church, with a Rosary to begin at 10:15 a.m. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.