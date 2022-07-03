Life matters; spirit even more so. Susan Bell Miller, mother, real estate agent, restaurateur, senior care home operator, and adventurer passed away from lung cancer at the age of 79 on May 29, 2022, in Winona, Minnesota, while visiting friends and family in the homeland of her youth. Born in Rochester, Minnesota, on April 14, 1943, to Presbyterian minister James Bell and artist Edythe Farnham Bell, she was proud of her Midwest heritage. She is survived by a brother, sister, three children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. There will be a private family service and scattering of her ashes in Minnesota.

Susan grew up in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, and met the love of her life, Phil Miller, in high school in La Crosse, Wisconsin. They had three children and dedicated themselves to spending time with their kids, teaching them to aim high and encouraged curiosity through travel and adventures. The family relocated to Portland, Oregon, in 1984, where Sue and Phil eventually built and opened a senior care home; a place where they developed close relationships with many residents and families over the many years. This work was deeply important to Susan and continued to give her purpose following Phil’s sudden passing in 2001.

Susan was voracious reader, a lover of music and the arts, a movie buff and swimmer, and above all a person with an unshakeable conviction. Her life centered around the Presbyterian church. Singing in the choir and contributing to the church led to a lifetime of friendships she treasured. Serving as the Vice-Moderator of the Presbyterian General Assembly in 1981 was one of the highlights of her life.

We will remember our mother for guiding us to lead joy-filled lives, for always taking an interest in our lives, and for her warmth and endless caring. Her infectious laughter, high energy, strict grammar and dependable enthusiasm shaped and nourished us. Her story-telling entertained us. While we did not know her whole life, we knew that our mother was greatly loved by many and that she was a person who made many other lives much better.