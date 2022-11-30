Susan Block, 74, of Winona passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Susie was born December 15, 1947, in Winona to Donald and Margaret (Jasnoch) Larson. She graduated from Winona Senior High School and attend Winona State University. On December 30, 1967, she married Robert Block and together they raised two sons: Christopher and Robbie.

She was formerly employed at Winona Glove Company and Knit Craft Corporation.

Susie is survived by her husband Robert; two sons: Chris Block and Robbie (Epy) Block; three grandchildren: Samantha, Isaac, and Elina; 10 siblings: Judy Lockwood; Robert (Diane) Larson; Bruce (Shirleen) Larson; Sandy (Robert) Stroinski; Kathy (Robert) Hazelton; Gary (GiGi) Larson; Debby (John) Guenther; Cindy (Roland) Boland; Cheri (Al Heaser) Tentis; and Randy Larson; sister-in-law Mary Larson; brother-in-law Bill (Ruth) Block and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Huwald; brothers: Donnie Larson and David Larson; and brother-in-law Tom Block.

A gathering of family and friends will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home, Winona. A prayer service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Pickwick Cemetery, Pickwick, Minn.

A special thanks to Sandy, Bob, Kathy, and the Winona Area Hospice staff for their care of Susie.

Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.