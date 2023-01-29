Susan C. Reget passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wis., on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was born on January 27, 1960, in Neillsville, Wis., to Janice (Kohl) and Elmer “Butch” Grobe.

She was raised in Pittsville, Wis., and graduated from Pittsville High School in 1978. She then went on to study radiology at WWTC and graduated with her Associates Degree in 1980. She worked at Skemp Clinic in La Crescent, Minn., for 18 years. She then switched career paths and became licensed in insurance, working for State Farm, The Insurance Center, and then onto working as Office Manager at Thrivent Financial.

Sue asked the love of her life to dance one night and never looked back. Sue and Ken were married August 22, 1992. They enjoyed going on weekend jaunts and vacations until they received their greatest gift in life. Their daughter Amanda was born on May 6, 2003. Sue was a very dedicated wife and mother, her family was her life’s treasure.

Sue enjoyed music, dancing, camping with family, fishing, boating, and get-togethers with family and friends. Sue was a die hard packer fan and enjoyed watching and attending games. Sue enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, an acapella group. She was also a very involved member of her church, Journey Lutheran, and was on the Grace and Gratitude team and a member of the choir. Sue looked forward to singing karaoke at every opportunity she got. Some of her favorites to sing were “These Boots are Made for Walking” by Nancy Sinatra, “Walking After Midnight” by Patsy Cline, and “I Got You Babe” by Sonny and Cher.

Many of her friends and family would describe her as the sweetest, kindest, most loving person they have had the pleasure to meet. She made everyone feel important and always had a smile on her face. To know Sue, is to love Sue. She will be deeply missed but will forever live on in our hearts.

Susan is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ken; daughter, Amanda; and mother, Janice; sister, Debra Grobe-Searles; brother, Michael Grobe; sisters-in-law: Janice (Butch) Bundy and Donna Gilbert; brothers-in-law: James (Suzanne) Reget and Steven (Rebecca) Reget; nieces and nephews: Darcey (Simon) DeSouza, Leslie (Michael) Buccino, Pauline Searles, Adrienne (Randy) Balentine, Adam Grobe, Michael (Charlotte) Reget, Travis Reget, Tracey (Joseph) Pranger, Andrew Reget, Nicole (Brent) Simpson, Erica (Mitchell) Jerowski, John Gilbert Jr, Alicia Gilbert, Alex (Kelsey) Reget. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Elmer “Butch” Grobe; maternal grandparents, Philip and Marcella Kohl; paternal grandparents, Edward and Adelia Grobe; along with her father and mother-in-law, Robert and Cecilia Reget; and brother-in-law, Dennis Reget.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Journey Lutheran Church, 2703 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI 54650. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, Onalaska Chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI 54650 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Pastor Luci Sesvold will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.