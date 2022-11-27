Susan Emily (Wilhelm) Tabbert

Sue E. Tabbert, age 75, of Brice Prairie, Wisconsin, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

She was born on July 21, 1947, in La Crosse and graduated from Onalaska High School in 1965. Later that year on Aug. 7, 1965, she married her husband of 57 years, Charles W Tabbert. They had two children, Shelly (Kevin) Olson and Scott (Chrissy Pittman) Tabbert, all of Onalaska. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Larry Tabbert and her niece, Lori Stone and nephew, Lee (Erin) Tabbert and great nieces and one great nephew.

Sue had a memorable sense of humor and wit and enjoyed a good joke or story, as well as telling one. She loved to meet with the neighborhood ladies to have coffee and conversation and catch up on all the gossip. Her favorite pastime was going out fishing with her best friend Sandra Elliott and having Ralph (the Skipper) Elliott drive the boat to all the best fishing spots. In addition to her sense of humor, Sue had a friendly, loving and caring and giving personality. Sue's working careers included a diverse number of jobs, her first was at Outers followed by Marges Lakeview Restaurant & Lounge, where she was the Bar Manager for over 19 years. After Marges she worked at Dura-Tech for 18 years and then retired or so she thought, as then she decided to work a few hours a week in dietary at Onalaska Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Marion (Severson) Wilhelm; a brother, Mark S. Wilhelm; grandparents: Sam and Lily Severson; mother and father-in-law: R. Evelyn "Evie" (Sjolander) Tabbert Price and Harold "Scoop" Tabbert; and a nephew, Loren Tabbert.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring. It's not goodbye, it's until we see each other again.

Her obituary will be online at www.couleecremation.com.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Coulee Cremation for their help with her journey of life.