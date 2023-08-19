LA CRESCENT—Susan J. (Lindner) Holzer of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023. She is survived by her daughters: Kelly (Steven) Porter and Shari (John Colistro) Himlie. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Jalen (Elissa) Heyer, Jordan (Jordan Neitzel) Heyer, Landon Porter and Morgan Porter. She is preceded in death by her husband John Holzer, brother Robert Lindner Jr. and parents Robert Linder Sr. and Dorothy (Varnum) Lindner.