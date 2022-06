ONALASKA—Susan Jacobs-Claussen, 73, of Onalaska, WI passed away on June 12, 2022 in West Salem. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Claussen, in 2013 and is survived by her brother, Tom (Maxine) Jacobs; her twin, Maggie Blue; as well as her nieces; nephew and their children. A Celebration of Life will be held for Su at the Greenfield Town Hall, N1800 Town Hall Road, La Crosse on Sunday, July 3, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.