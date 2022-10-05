WINONA — Susan Jane Day, 91, of Benedictine Callista Court, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Winona. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on Feb. 23, 1931, the only child of Herman Samuel and Myrtilla Mae Day.

She graduated from Joliet Township High School, Joliet, Illinois, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health and physical education from Wisconsin State University-La Crosse, and an Master of Science degree from Winona State University. She was awarded a specialist degree from Northern Illinois University of DeKalb, Illinois, and also completed post graduate work at the University of Colorado and New York University.

Susan taught health and physical education in the Winona Public Schools from 1952 to 1957 and then advanced to Winona State University. In addition to teaching and coaching, her 30 year career at WSU included serving as department chair, director of women’s athletics, and finally assistant vice-president for Academic Affairs. She also served on numerous committees at the state, district and national levels in the areas of health and physical education, teaching and coaching standards, women’s athletics, and academic budgeting.

As an avid golfer, she was active for many years at the Westfield Golf Club, serving on its board of directors, as well as president of the board. She was also active in organizing the Women’s Association at Westfield. Ms. Day was a member of Central Lutheran Church and was active in other community organizations such as the Winona YMCA and River Trails Girl Scout Council.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Myrtilla, and is survived by many friends, who will miss her kindness, generosity and big heart.

Memorials can be directed to Winona Health, Winona State University Foundation (scholarships endowment) or Lutheran World Relief.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with the visitation starting at 1 p.m. Entombment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.