HOLMEN — Susan Jo Ristey, 68, of Holmen passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Monday, July 4, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.