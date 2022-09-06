BLOOMER — Susan Kay Mullen, age 69, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Pioneer Health and Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. She was born Nov. 23, 1952, in Chippewa Falls to Leonard and Geraldine (Borofka) Mullen. She was the owner/operator of State Farm Insurance in Chippewa Falls. Sue was an excellent pianist and organist, playing for St. Paul’s Catholic Church for many years. She loved shopping, especially for antiques, and had a large collection of Blessed Virgin Statues. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading to her great-nieces: Lillian, Rowen and Brynn Koss.