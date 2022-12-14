Susan Lorraine Banker of Eau Claire, born July 17, 1937, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2022 after a short respiratory illness. She was born in La Farge, Wisconsin to Arthur Lewis Larson and Mollie Lucretia (Rockwell) Larson. She attended and graduated from West Lima High School and after graduation, moved to Madison where she worked for a few years and loved her time spent there. She married Leland “Jim” Banker of Viola on June 8, 1957 and together they owned and operated Viola Hardware and were instrumental in the formation of Banker’s Park. As big box stores came on the scene, they made a career change and moved to Strum, Wisconsin in 1970 where Jim managed Midwest Natural Gas and Susan worked as a dental assistant/bookkeeper for Drs. Svoma and Underwood in Strum. She retired from this profession after 32 years and with their strong work ethic and love of gardening and flowers, she and Jim owned and operated Banker’s Greenery for several years. They both had a green thumb. After Jim’s passing, Susan moved to Eau Claire to be close to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and was the “Rock” of our family. Her family was the most important thing to her and she was always busy babysitting, having after school snacks ready, and baking for those that stopped in to see her. She was a sharp dresser and had a wonderful knack for decorating and her homes were always beautifully appointed. She had a huge impact on many and she will be greatly missed.