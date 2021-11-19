ONALASKA -Susan Lucille Hayter passed away October 6, 2021. Susan was the youngest of six children born July 31, 1937, to Arthur and Gertrude Kleven. She spent most of her life in Onalaska, WI, amidst her family and friends. On October 11, 1958 she married Royce Hayter and they had three children: Rebecca, Robert (Karen) and James (Ronda). Susan worked at First Lutheran Church, Daytons, Marshalls and Macy’s until her retirement in 2015.