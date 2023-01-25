Susan M. Shaw

BOYCEVILLE — Susan Mary Shaw, age 76, of Boyceville passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

Sue was born April 8, 1946, to Joe and Ann (Lipovsky) Bartos in the Township of Tiffany, Dunn County. Sue was baptized, confirmed and married in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville, and graduated from Boyceville High school in 1964.

On Aug. 8, 1964, Sue married Gerene Shaw. They lived on County Trunk J, south of Boyceville, where they farmed and raised their family. She worked on the family farm and as a bus driver for the Boyceville School District for over 27 years.

Sue enjoyed life. She loved having friends and family around the farm. She had a special connection with her grandkids and loved spending time with them. She loved ceramics, picking mushrooms, raising chickens, playing cards, growing flowers and driving. It seemed that Sue's truck never had time to cool down. She was always on the go, and you always knew when Sue was going by with the friendly toot of her horn. Sue would take the time to stop and visit and tell stories with anyone she would meet.

Sue is survived by her husband, Gerene; daughter, Paula (Jerome) Mickelson; sons: Duane Shaw, Steve (Kristen) Shaw and Bob Shaw; grandchildren: Chelsey (Darren) Roemhild, Garrett Shaw and Dalton Shaw; great-grandchildren: Sawyer and Cooper Roemhild; brother, Richard Bartos; special friends: Mary Jo Edwards, Aaron Giebel and Brayden Miller. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Keck; and brother-in-law, Eddie Keck; and sister-in-law, Diane Bartos.

The Shaw family would like to thank the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County for all of the special care they gave to Sue.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the spring at Sherman Cemetery, Sherman Township, Dunn County.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.