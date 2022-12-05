ARGO, N.D. — Susan Marie Christianson, age 63, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly a resident of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away November 28, 2022, at Sanford Hospital with her family by her side. Susan was born on April 5, 1959, in Moorhead, Minnesota. She was the daughter of John and Marjorie Haugan of La Crescent.

Susan enjoyed spending time with her family and friends playing cards and board games.

Susan is survived by her husband Michael, daughter and best friend Amanda, and grandson Anson. She is also survived by her sister DiAnn (Stephen) Johnson and brothers John (Roberta) Haugan and Steven (Patricia) Haugan as well as by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson Tristan.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.