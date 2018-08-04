Susan Marie (McCoy) Rogers, 60, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, Aug. 1, 2018.
She was a beloved mother, caring sister and compassionate Christian. She enjoyed watching CBN every morning. Enjoying nature was one of her favorite past times. Those who knew Susie knew she was extremely caring for other people, a very hard worker and had a very strong faith. She had a joyful heart and a beautiful sense of humor.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Emily Sue; sisters, Cynthia, Laurie, Roxanne; and her brothers, Kevin and Steve. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beverly McCoy.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., on the North Side of La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor David Leistekow will be officiating.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.