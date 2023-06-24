ALTOONA — Susan Mary Anne Gillig was born June 27, 1940, to Doris (Rasmussen) and Robert Leslie in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. She passed away Dec. 5, 2022 in Altoona, Wisconsin.

Susan is survived by her husband, Robert Gillig; as well as her siblings: Ron Leslie and Chris Woods. She is further survived by her sons from her first marriage to Gary Nicholson: Daniel Nicholson and his three children with Susan Sanger: Annika, Henry, and Mitchell; Timothy Nicholson and wife, Megan; and Michael Nicholson and his two sons with wife, Jenn: Elliott and Finn.

Her marriage to Robert Gillig in 1985 gained Susan a daughter, Jann, and son-in-law, Jim Slayton, and their three children: Stephanie, Joshua, and Emily. Eventually came great-grandchildren: Cora, Amelia, Henry and Rose by Joshua and his wife, Annie, and Griffin by Emily and her husband Neal Hummel.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service. Following the service, a reception will be held at Wissota Golf and Events, 16108 97th Avenue, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.