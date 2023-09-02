STODDARD—Susan Mary “Sue” (Michaels) Harris, 61, of Stoddard, passed away peacefully Friday, August 25, 2023 at Riverside Transitional Care.
A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. The evening will conclude with a brief prayer service at 6:00 PM. Pastor Linda McPeak will officiate.
