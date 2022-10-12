LA CROSSE—Susan Renee “Suzi” Strittmater, 58, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on January 8, 1964, in La Crosse, WI to George and Beatrice Strittmater and was raised on the family farm on South Ridge in La Crescent, MN. Suzi attended Crucifixion Grade School and graduated from La Crescent High School in 1982. She attended Western Technical College for fashion merchandising and went on to work at JC Penny, she also bartended at Michael’s Cerise. She was employed at Foxmeyer/McKesson in La Crosse until her retirement.

Suzi enjoyed traveling! She enjoyed many Christmases in Magnolia, Delaware with her big sister, Judy and family, sometimes staying until March. Suzi’s many joys were gatherings on the family farm on South Ridge in La Crescent. She loved her family and friends, enjoying many wonderful times watching football, especially the Minnesota Vikings. She also loved playing cards, going to auctions, estate sales, flea markets, and euchre tournaments, as well as collecting round barn pictures and figurines plus collecting miniature glass shoes, moose, sunflowers, and dragon flies.

Suzi is survived by six siblings: Judith (Dean) Mills of Magnolia, DE, Donald (Beatrice) Strittmater of Viroqua, WI, William Strittmater of La Crosse, WI, Betty Warren of La Crosse, WI, Jean (Jeff) Kathan of La Crescent, MN, and Carol Strittmater of La Crescent, MN; nieces and nephews: Benn (Stephanie) Fay of DE, Gabrielle Fay of DE, Brian (Robin) of CA, Heidi Strittmater of Viroqua, Joe Strittmater of La Crosse, Jeff (Kim) Strittmater of Portage, WI, Quentin Kathan of La Crosse, Libby (Dustin) Kruser of Ridgeway, WI, and Holly Baillargeon of La Crosse; great nieces and nephews: Cami and Carter Olson, Brendan Strittmater, Ethan, Owen, and Evan Fay, Madison, Sienna, and Sydney Fay and Graham Kruser and baby boy, Kruser on the way. She is also survived by close friends, Dawn and Shelly.

Suzi was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beatrice; siblings: Barbie, Doug, and Rita Strittmater; brother-in-law, William “Bill” Warren; and nieces: Camille and Brenda Strittmater.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Crucifixion, 423 S 2nd St., La Crescent, MN 55947. On Friday, October 14, 2022 Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Church of the Crucifixion with a rosary being said 6:45 p.m. and Visitiation from 9:00 a.m. until Mass on Saturday morning. Entombment will be held at Catholic Cemetery in La Crescent at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Mayo Hospice team, Jason of Inclusa, as well as Dr. Daniel Deetz and Lynn, RN who all have a heart of gold.

“Suzi will be with us always, forever in our hearts.”