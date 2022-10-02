Susan “Sue” (Finn) Strittmater, 77, peacefully passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, surrounded by family.

Sue was born in Saint Petersburg, Florida, and grew up in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She attended Blessed Sacrament grade school and was a 1962 graduate of Aquinas High School. She married the love of her life, Ron Strittmater, and settled in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, to raise a family. Sue and Ron later moved to St. Louis Park, Minnesota, to be closer to their grandchildren. She enjoyed many hours of reading, gardening, antiquing and watching her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and programs.

Sue was the most amazing mother and grandmother! Her unconditional love and devotion significantly contributed to the personal and professional success in the lives of her family. She will be greatly missed.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and James Finn.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; son, Brian (Traci) and their children: Elli and Libby, by her son, Dan (Gina) and their three kids: Dan Jr., Angel and Autumn; and by her siblings: Jim Finn Jr, Priscilla Osterhout, Steve (Wanda) Finn, Patty Nehls and Tom (Sandy) Finn.

A private celebration of her life will be held on her birthday in November.