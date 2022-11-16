Susan "Suzy" Kay Melin of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 55. She was born April 1, 1967, in Washburn, Wisconsin, to Jack and Rosa Melin.

Suzy retired August of 2022 from UW-Stout, where she worked as a journeyman painter (Eau Claire Local #259) as a crafts person in the maintenance department for 25 years. It only took 24 years for her to receive health insurance through her employer. Her family would like to thank the UW system for moving so swiftly on that. Thank God for WEA 2022.

She is survived by her daughters: Diana Melin, Nichole Murphy and Amber Murphy; her beloved grandchildren; siblings; other relatives and friends.

Suzy is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Donald Melin and Rosa Mae Starr.

Suzy was diligent in everything she did and kept her loved ones close. She was a fun-loving friend, who was not afraid to tell you what you don't want to hear while making you laugh. Her humor and sensibility are a rare trait that everyone who knew her will carry on in their hearts.

A memorial service will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, Wisconsin, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Barnes Cemetery, Barnes, Wisconsin.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.