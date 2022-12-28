COON VALLEY—Susanna “Sue” Frydenlund, 83, of Coon Valley died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. She was born in La Crosse on November 18, 1939 to Emil and Alice (Stromstad) Brye. Sue was baptized and confirmed at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. She graduated from Westby High School in 1958. Sue married Ralph Frydenlund on January 23, 1960 at Coon Valley Lutheran.
Sue worked at the Trane Company in her earlier years. After her children were grown, she worked at Norskedalen, then was deputy clerk for the Village of Coon Valley followed by several years at Badger Insurance. Sue was a life member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church where she was active in the North Ridge Circle and was church historian. She was also a board member of the Coon Valley Telephone Company. She enjoyed genealogy and was the family historian. Sue enjoyed her bunco group and played slow pitch softball for many years on the Stockman’s Inn team. Beyond the more official titles she held, Sue lit up every room with her positivity and radiant smile. Her legacy is one of unconditional love and a stubborn passion for living her life the way she wanted. She instilled those characteristics in her family and was very proud of her children, grandchildren nieces and nephews, she will be missed at all of the family gatherings but we will always feel her presence.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph; three children: Peter (Barbara), Thomas (Michele) and Rhonda (Kevin) King; grandchildren: Nickolas (Melanie), Jackson, Emma (Cody) Fortun, Samuel (Madelyn) Eve, Kay, Robert, Gretchen, Daniel, Gabriel, Nathan, Rachel, Abigail Frydenlund, Jenna (Blake) Allen and Jade Frydenlund, Emily and Ethan (Paige) King; great grandchildren, Lucas, William, Reuben and George Frydenlund and Wyatt and Sawyer King; a sister, Liz (Gordy) Hellwig; and brothers: Mel and Joe (Sonia) Brye.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Donnie, David and Bobby (Verna) and a daughter-in-law, Jayne.
Funeral services were held Saturday December 17, 2022 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman officiated with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation was held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Saturday. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Building Fund.