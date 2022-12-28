Susanna "Sue" Frydenlund

Sue worked at the Trane Company in her earlier years. After her children were grown, she worked at Norskedalen, then was deputy clerk for the Village of Coon Valley followed by several years at Badger Insurance. Sue was a life member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church where she was active in the North Ridge Circle and was church historian. She was also a board member of the Coon Valley Telephone Company. She enjoyed genealogy and was the family historian. Sue enjoyed her bunco group and played slow pitch softball for many years on the Stockman’s Inn team. Beyond the more official titles she held, Sue lit up every room with her positivity and radiant smile. Her legacy is one of unconditional love and a stubborn passion for living her life the way she wanted. She instilled those characteristics in her family and was very proud of her children, grandchildren nieces and nephews, she will be missed at all of the family gatherings but we will always feel her presence.