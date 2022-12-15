 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COON VALLEY—Susanna “Sue” Frydenlund, 83, of Coon Valley died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Building Fund.

