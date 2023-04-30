Susanne K. Pedretti, 77, passed away with peace and gentleness on February 21, 2022, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse, with her husband, Mark A. Cleghorn, by her side. She was born to Joseph and Lucy (Malin) Pedretti on January 17, 1945, in Genoa, Wis.

Mark A. Cleghorn, 85, died peacefully on January 18, 2023, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. Mark was born to Marquis and Ruth (Phelps) Cleghorn on March 14, 1937, in Glens Falls, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa, Wis. Father Daniel Sedlacek will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Complete obituaries and guestbooks are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.