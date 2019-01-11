Suzanne Garrett
VIROQUA — Suzanne Garrett, 85, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, after a lingering illness.
She married Forrest Garrett in 1952 and farmed in Pecatonica, Ill., until 1978, when they moved to their beloved Kickapoo Valley in Viroqua.
Suzanne was co-owner of Serendipity Golf Course. Suzanne and Forrest began establishing the course in 1998, when she was 65 years old. It was a huge undertaking which she described in her book “Serendipity Golf Course.’ Situated along the West Fork of the Kickapoo River, Serendipity Golf became well known for its friendly, laid back atmosphere and beautiful setting.
Suzanne loved all things nature, especially animals and birds. She and Forrest worked as a team-milking cows and raising pretty much any animal that had hair or feathers. She never considered it work. She was an accomplished horse woman.
In 1983, they started Serendipity Bed and Breakfast, quickly becoming well known as a working family farm with absolutely the best breakfast’s and warm, sincere hosts. Guests loved it and came from all over the country. She shared stories of that time in her charming and humorous book “Serendipity Farm Bed and Breakfast.”
She loved new ideas and especially “projects.” If she came up with a project there was no stopping her. She had a wonderful sense of humor but was no stranger to sorrow, disappointment or hurt. She had a spirit that never quit. It is that spirit that will live forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her daughter, Deb; son, Jeff; daughter-in-law, Diana (Clements); grandchildren, Jesse Swenson (Kurt), Josh, (Heidi), Ben and Hanna Garrett; and three great-grandchildren. All reside in the Viroqua area.
A memorial gathering will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the VFW in Viroqua.