CALEDONIA, Minn. — Suzanne H. Welch, 69, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer and will be announced. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.