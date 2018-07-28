Suzanne “Suzy” M. Schultz, 64, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Suzy will be deeply missed and is survived by her daughter, Krishna (John) Kelsey of La Crosse, their daughters, Alyssa and Lauren Kelsey; her brother, Daniel (Belinda) Schultz of Tempe, Ariz., their children, Nicole, Adam, Alec and Benjamin Schultz; her brother, Bruce (Martha) Schultz of Chanhassen, Minn., their children, Peter, Andrew and Elisabeth Schultz; and brother, Tom Schultz of Alma, Wis., his sons, Trevor and Hunter Schultz.
A private burial will be held at a later date at the Alma Memorial Cemetery in Alma.
Full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.