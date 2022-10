On November 5, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., please join The Welch Family in celebrating the life of Sue Welch, a mother and friend to many. Our mom wanted her celebration to be casual. There will be food, drinks, and many great stories to be told. The event will be hosted by Brent and Reed Welch and held at Myrick Park in The Marshview Room located at 789 Myrick Park Dr., La Crosse, WI 54601.