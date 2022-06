HOLMEN—Sydney Marie Becker, 22, of Milwaukee and formerly Holmen, died Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Guardian Angels Parish @ St. Kevin Catholic Church, Melrose, WI. Burial will follow in Glasgow Cemetery, rural Ettrick, WI.

Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to service time on Friday.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel is assisting the family.