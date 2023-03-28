GILMAN—Sylvia D. Olejnichak, 87, of Gilman, died on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her home under the care of Hope Hospice. She was born on Dec. 17, 1935, to the late Jesse and Bertha (Virnum) Barnett.

On Aug. 3, 1957, she married Raymond Olejnichak at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church-Gilman.

The couple farmed and raised their children on the farm just east of Gilman. She enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her children: Patti (Jim) Czahor, Larry (Linda) Olejnichak and Jeff Olejnichak all of Gilman; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Delores Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; and siblings: Delmar, Annabell, Jesse, Judith, Mahlon, Ellen and George.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Gilman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery-Gilman. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday.