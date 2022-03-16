 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sylvia V. Berg

BANGOR—Sylvia V. Berg, of Bangor, 101, passed away March 9, 2022, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem, where she had been a resident for the last 1 ½ years.

A memorial service will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Private burial will be in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

