BANGOR—Sylvia V. Berg, of Bangor, 101, passed away March 9, 2022, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem, where she had been a resident for the last 1 ½ years.

A memorial service will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Private burial will be in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com