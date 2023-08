LA CRESCENT, Minn. — On Aug. 13, 2023, Tamara June Benson (Zessin) passed away peacefully in her home in La Crescent, Minnesota, at the age of 64.

A service will be held at a later date for immediate family only. Please direct memorials to the charity of your choice. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.