CHIPPEWA FALLS — Tamara M. King, 59, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Monday, February 13, at her residence.

Tamara was born August 9, 1963, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Richard and Judith (Neisen) Schulz.

On June 12, 1998, Tamara married Louie King in Chippewa Falls.

Tamara loved sitting on her deck during the summer, reading from her kindle and crafting.

Tamara is survived by her loving husband, Louie; four sons: Keith (Samantha) King of Beaver Dam, Adam (Alicia) Brazeau of Chippewa Falls, Kevin King of Sun Prairie and Brian (Martha) King of Ashland; one daughter: Kelly (Jesse) Robins of Fall River, Wis.; 17 grandchildren; aunts and uncles and other relatives and friends.

Tamara was preceded in death by one son, Michael Bowe, on February 6, 2016; her parents; and two brothers: Jeffrey and Daniel Schulz.

Private services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

