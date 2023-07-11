ONALASKA—Tamara “Tami” Jean Betz, 64, of Onalaska, died at home surrounded by her family on July 6, 2023. Tami is survived by her husband, Ron Betz; two children, Jason Betz (Sheri) and Jessica Mueller (Dan); four grandchildren, Kyla, Kaden, Evelyn, and Zoey. She also is survived by her father, David F. McCabe; and four siblings: Tim McCabe of Chetek, WI; Brian McCabe (Catherine) of West Bend, WI; Julie McCabe Gore (Barry) of Denver; and Michele McCabe Hanenberger (Todd) of Eyota, MN; and multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Tami was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Young McCabe, and her grandparents, Glenn and Lavina McCabe and Charles and Damaris Young, all from La Crosse.

Born in La Crosse, Tami attended Central High School and met her husband, Ron, while working at Hardee’s. They lived in Rapid City, SD, Bismarck, ND, and Mankato, MN, before settling in Onalaska. Tami worked at Gundersen Health System for 30 years. Big-hearted and effervescent, Tami was beloved by all who knew her. Wherever there was laughter, Tami often was in the middle of it. Always experimenting with her hair, her family and friends laugh about Tami sporting more styles, colors, and cuts over the years than any of them. Her family and friends were the center and focus of her life. Generous to a fault, she always put others before herself. When Tami decided something needed to be done, she didn’t ask questions or permission, she just made it happen. An avid cook and baker, Tami knew the fastest way to anyone’s heart was through their stomach. She could make an egg bake, a perfect batch of toffee, or cookies for the baseball team in minutes. Her grandchildren often asked for her famous eggs. Her parting words often were, “Love you long time!” We will miss and love her “long time,” too!