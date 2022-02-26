Tamara “Tami” Jean Muenzenberger

Tamara “Tami” Jean Muenzenberger passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 62, after a long battle with Pulmonary Disease.

Tami was born on February 20, 1959 to Elmer (Smokey) and Leah Muenzenberger. She graduated from Holmen High School in 1978. Her main occupation after graduation was working as a bartender where she was able to display her ability to make people chuckle with her quick wit. She was always up for having fun and loved bowling, fishing and golfing. Tami was also an avid dog lover and wonderful cook.

Tami was preceded in death by her parents: Elmer (Smokey) and Leah Muenzenberger and is survived her two sisters: Toni (Dave) Wuttke and Traci (Eugene) Frazier; niece, Kara (John) Bayer and great-nieces: Oliva and Emerson Leah; nephews: Ross Wuttke and Adam (Mollie) Schmitt and many friends.

At Tami’s request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of memorials please raise your glass and give a toast in her memory.