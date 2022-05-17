MINDORO—Tamie K. Hrabak, 56, of Mindoro WI, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Bradley and their children: Jarod (Samantha, Lily and Maci), Jacey (Nick), and Kayla, as well as her son, Kyle (Brayden and Briggs). She is also survived by her beloved pugs, Bella and Lucy.

Per Tamie’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or visitation; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.