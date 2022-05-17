 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tamie K. Hrabak

Tamie K. Hrabak

MINDORO—Tamie K. Hrabak, 56, of Mindoro WI, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Bradley and their children: Jarod (Samantha, Lily and Maci), Jacey (Nick), and Kayla, as well as her son, Kyle (Brayden and Briggs). She is also survived by her beloved pugs, Bella and Lucy.

Per Tamie’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or visitation; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can be scammed from your couch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News