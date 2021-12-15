Tammy L. Sullivan

Tammy L. Sullivan, 50, of Holmen, passed away on December 9, 2021 at Gundersen Health System critical care unit after a four week battle with the Covid 19 virus. Before having covid she seemed to be in good health and had no known comorbidities.

Tammy was born on March 13, 1971, the daughter of Delbert and Annette Martin. She was a 1989 graduate of Holmen High School and later received two associate degrees from Western Technical College. The first degree was a surgical tech, and was employed at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ, the second degree was in interior design. She worked for many years at Wettstein’s Lighting Design as a certified lighting consultant where she made several lifelong friends. The last several years she cashiered at multiple retail outlets including but not limited to, Walmart of Sparta, Sprouts of Tucson, AZ, and most recently, Target of La Crosse.

Tammy was known for her upbeat and at times, quirky personality. She had many interests and hobbies, but most enjoyed her daily hair routine, home remodeling and décor, thrift store fashions, furniture, jewelry, and anything odd. Tammy and her husband of 17 years moved often and lived in a number of different states and communities but always considered the La Crosse area home. Tammy had an extended family, many friends and coworkers that she enjoyed immensely and kept in contact with throughout the years. She is a committed Christian who will be deeply missed by all the lives that she touched. She now dances in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Sullivan; father, Delbert Martin; brother, Clark Martin; and many other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Annette Martin, and infant brother, Nicholas Martin.

There are no formal services planned but will be having a celebration of Tammy’s life that was filled with joy. The celebration will be announced this coming spring. Everyone who enjoyed Tammy is invited to attend.