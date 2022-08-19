Tandy Houston

On Wednesday the 27th of July 2022, Tandy was called home to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Tandy lived out the Gospel of generosity in her daily life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed playing with all of her 10 grandchildren.

Tandy was married to her high school sweetheart, Clyde Houston, 3 weeks shy of 46 years. They also dated 5 years before they were married.

Tandy graduated from high school in Grinnell, IA in 1971 and from Iowa State University in Ames, IA in 1975. She worked at the Veterinary college at ISU in the graphics art department for one year. Then Clyde and Tandy were married on the 21st of August 1976. They moved to Iowa City, IA while Clyde was in dental school and Tandy worked for the University of Iowa in the medical graphics department for 4 years. Tandy was an accomplished artist and had many of her drawings in medical books that were published.

Tandy’s service and dedication to her church and community touched many lives. She served on many committees and boards over the years. She was a long-time member of the Tomah Food Pantry board. Tandy was a Bible Study Fellowship leader for many years. She was also involved in AWANA for years at the Bible Evangelical Free church in Tomah. Tandy was also one of the cofounders of Pine Valley church in the Wisconsin Dells that was to later become Bridgepoint church.

Tandy was an army wife and followed Clyde all over the world. She had the unique opportunity to live in a small German village for 4 years while Clyde was serving with the 1st Armored Division. Tandy travelled to over 40 countries in her lifetime doing mission trips, vacations, and going where the army sent them.

Tandy’s absolute favorite hobby was fishing. She fished a lot in northern Wisconsin but also went to the Boundary Waters canoe area many times. Her favorite trips though were the numerous fly in fishing trips with her family to remote Canadian lakes. Tandy was featured on the cover of the outfitters brochure one year showing a huge northern pike that she caught. She won a free fly in trip for being on the brochure cover. The fish now sleep better at night knowing Tandy will not be patrolling their waters anymore.

Tandy is survived by her husband, Clyde Houston; and her siblings: Tina Hunt, Tommy Davis, Todd Davis and Scott Morgart. Tandy is also survived by her 3 sons and their families: Jairus and EmmyLou Houston and their children: Leona and Clyde Jairus. Nathan and Jenna Houston and their children: Kimber, Kristen, Charlotte, and Rylee. Travis and Chris Houston and their children: Michael, Clyde Noah, Dorothy and Maple Tandy.

A service for Tandy will be at the Bridgepoint Church in the Wisconsin Dells on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. There will be a dinner to follow that we invite everyone to enjoy. Tandy was a lover of flowers, and we would be honored to receive flowers. Please have them sent to Bridgepoint Church in the Wisconsin Dells.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com