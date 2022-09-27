WINONA — Taylor Hammel lost his lifelong battle with mental health on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born on Oct. 11, 2001. He came to be a part of our forever family on Aug. 11, 2007, where he joined his brothers, Riley and Ethan, followed soon thereafter by Emmett and Logan.

He started school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and when the family moved to Trempealeau, Wisconsin, he became a terror at Trempealeau Elementary. Teachers would always say that he was conscientious (staying in at recess to finish his work — particularly his drawings as he didn’t want to rush to get it done in class time); despite excelling in school, it wasn’t his thing. He cared about his friends, his music, skateboarding and driving.

No one who knew him could forget his love for the most unpredictable cars. He loved fast things … and blew them up just as quickly! He named his very old, very large Crown Victoria “Queen Victoria.” He put so much time and effort into fixing up his 1996 Ford Ranger — that still doesn’t run (he loved working on cars but never said he was good at it!). And finally, his love for his Honda motorcycle.

Taylor was not perfect in life and he wouldn’t want us to remember him as a perfect person now … but he was fierce. He knew what he wanted, when he wanted it, and part of the problem was that no rules were going to keep him from it. He was a rule breaker and damn proud of it (much to his mother’s and father’s dismay time and again).

His smile could brighten an entire room and he could make people laugh. He hated to be alone, and we all hope that he has found his place among the stars and is at peace.

He leaves behind his devastated family (Joe, Katrina, Riley, Ethan, Emmett, and Logan); biological mother, Jessica Trujillo; maternal grandparents, Donald and Natalia Fishler; paternal grandparents, Roger Hammel and Kathy Schwartzhoff; aunts Nicole Schmitz, Laura (Andy) Durbin, Rose (Sean) Onsgard, Linda (Ricky) Wagner; uncle Jimmy Hammel; numerous cousins, and so many friends even if he didn’t realize it.

We would particularly like to thank Jayden Miller, for loving him to his fullest in his last year of life; Austin King for being his friend through thick and thin; and Brian Kromke and Drew Fuglestad, who only knew him a short time but could see how special he was.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Fishler; a maternal cousin, Merrylin Schmitz; and a paternal aunt, Carla Hammel.

There will be a private family burial.

We will have a celebration of life open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9, 2022, at Elmaro Vineyard, N14756 Delaney Rd, Trempealeau. Please come share a memory with others who loved him.

If his death teaches us anything, it should be that time is precious and tomorrow or next week isn’t promised. Mental health resources are scarce, but they are out there — please reach out for help if you are struggling.

To express condolences online to Taylor’s family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.