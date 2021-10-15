 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terrance R. Bichel

Terrance R. Bichel, 60, of Hokah, Minn., passed away, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Caledonia United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minnesota, Rev. Debbie King-Quale will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hokah, Minnesota. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia, Minnesota is in charge of arrangements.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Beer bellies are a sign of poor health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News