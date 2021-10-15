Terrance R. Bichel, 60, of Hokah, Minn., passed away, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Caledonia United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minnesota, Rev. Debbie King-Quale will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hokah, Minnesota. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia, Minnesota is in charge of arrangements.
