Terri Thompson Covill left us unexpectedly on the afternoon of December 30th at the age of 65 in Chippewa Falls, Wis. She passed peacefully in her sleep, after taking on life with courage, vigor and spice.

Wife and best friend to her husband, Jack Covill, of 47 years; mother to Jake and Maggie Covill; “Nina” to Ben Fuchs and Lincoln Covill; beloved sister to Ninette VanSky and Howard Thompson; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Terri was bigger in spirit than in stature, and left an impression with everyone who met her. With a zeal for “Old World” ways, she practiced natural medicinal remedies, foraging, old world cooking methods and style. She loved her kids intensely and was overjoyed with the new chapter of being a grandmother.

Join us for a funeral service and celebration of her life on Sunday, January 8, at 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Bring a flower of choice, if you like.