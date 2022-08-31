CORNELL/CHIPPEWA FALLS — Terry C. Channing, age 62, of Cornell, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Cornell. He was born on Aug. 3, 1960, to Charles and Roberta Channing.

His nickname was ChaCha. When he was younger, he worked at the La Hacienda Restaurant in Chippewa Falls, where he met his future wife, Mickey Rykal. They later divorced.

Terry enjoyed family gatherings, rollerblading and listening to music, especially Tom Petty, and he liked collecting tigers.

Terry was especially proud of his two children, Seth and Shelby, and his grandson, Weston. Terry was a sassy man, yet had a funny sense of humor. He was a giving person, with a kind heart that would help anyone in need and not expect anything in return.

He is survived by his son, Seth (Sara) of Madison; daughter, Shelby (Jacob) Holbert of Eagle, Wisconsin; grandson, Weston Holbert; siblings: Danny (Mary) of New Auburn, Roxanne Gravunder of New Auburn, Sandy Channing (Jeff Haavind) of New Auburn and Cindy Olson of Cornell; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends: John Calkins and Kenny German. Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers Thomas and David; brothers-in-law: Dale Gravunder and Rick Olson; and a niece April Olson.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the New Auburn Park Pavilion.