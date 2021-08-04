Terry F. Griffel, 83, of La Crosse died on Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home. He was born in La Crosse on May 16, 1938, to Frank and Margaret (Steuernagel) Griffel. He married Rhea Ann McKillip on September 19, 1957, in English Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s Terry worked for Schaffer Motors. He also helped with Schaffer Barge Dredging Co. dredging the Midway Motor Lodge and the trailer park adjacent to the Midway. He then went to WWTI under a government program and graduated in the special automotive repair program. He worked for Community Motors Cadillac and Rambler until it closed. He then worked for La Crosse Cooler Co. and became the Chief Steward of the UAW Union until it closed in 1985. Following that, Terry worked for Chart and retired in 1994. His dear wife Rhea also retired in 1994 and they enjoyed riding their Harley Davidsons and traveling together during retirement.

Terry is survived by his brother-in-law, Roger Overson, Sr.; and two nephews: Roger, Jr. and Randall Overson. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews; and friends Jim and Shirley Fema and John and Joyce Deal.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rhea, on April 26, 2019, his parents, sister Patricia Griffel and sister-in-law Catherine Overson.