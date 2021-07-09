Terry “Hominunkhoninga” A. Greendeer
TOMAH—Terry “Hominunkhoninga, “looking for a place to sit” (Hocak name) A. Greendeer, 68, of Tomah, WI, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. Terry was born in Wisconsn Rapids, WI, to Lyle and Rebecca “Huxurucmaniwiga” (Lonetree) Greendeer on July 20, 1952.
Terry graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1970 and continued her education at Mt. Scenario College in Ladysmith, earning a degree in Social Work. November of 1968, Terry was 1st runner up in Miss Indian Wisconsin. She was also a championship traditional dancer for many years.
Terry worked in construction, she drove truck, and then found her calling working in behavioral health with the Ho Chunk Nation. For over 35 years she touched many lives with her wonderful sense of humor and compassion.
She was a very loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She proudly passed on her amazing way to make people laugh and her spunky spirited attitude on to her granddaughters.
Terry is survived by two children, Sheila Stout, and Derrick (Danielle) Stout; sister and brother, Sharon (Mikel) Thompson, and George “Hushi” Greendeer; granddaughters, Rebekah (Everett) Menore, Maggie Lea Stout, Calli Anne Stout, Olivia Stout, Sophina Stout, Ayala Stout, Lilly Stout, Amauree Stout and Kyla Stout; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Rebecca; a son Kyle “Hijaja” Stout; and brothers, Conroy “Cowboy” Greendeer Sr., Lyle “Caco” Greendeer Jr, Frederick “Haga” Greendeer, Kurt “Dahee” Greendeer Sr., Joseph “Wojo” Greendeer, Stuart “Stuey” Greendeer; sisters, Romanita Greendeer, and Olivia Jeanette; along with many other relatives.
Traditional Ho Chunk Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, high Noon; at Terry’s home, 325 Epoch Ave, Unit 1, Tomah. Richard Mann will preside over the funeral. Burial will follow in the Blue Wing Cemetery, rural Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday, July 5, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Terry’s home on Tuesday.