Terry “Hominunkhoninga” A. Greendeer

TOMAH—Terry “Hominunkhoninga, “looking for a place to sit” (Hocak name) A. Greendeer, 68, of Tomah, WI, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. Terry was born in Wisconsn Rapids, WI, to Lyle and Rebecca “Huxurucmaniwiga” (Lonetree) Greendeer on July 20, 1952.

Terry graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1970 and continued her education at Mt. Scenario College in Ladysmith, earning a degree in Social Work. November of 1968, Terry was 1st runner up in Miss Indian Wisconsin. She was also a championship traditional dancer for many years.

Terry worked in construction, she drove truck, and then found her calling working in behavioral health with the Ho Chunk Nation. For over 35 years she touched many lives with her wonderful sense of humor and compassion.

She was a very loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She proudly passed on her amazing way to make people laugh and her spunky spirited attitude on to her granddaughters.