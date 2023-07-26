VIROQUA—Terry J. Best, age 71, of Viroqua, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. Terry was born on July 9, 1952, to Gerald and Velda Best. Terry was the third of six children. From a very early age, his mission was to experience life to its fullest. His motto was say yes to adventure, say yes to life, say yes to helping anyone who needs it. He kept Velda on her toes with his crazy antics. Once he jumped off a roof to see if he could fly. Another time he pushed a buggy carrying his little sister down a very large hill toward Main Street. He did it because it was fun, and he was certain he would catch her. That playful spirit never left him in his 71 years.

He started early with a love for cars, anything with wheels – driving them and fixing them. He was so proud when he got the car of his dreams, a black 1972 Dodge Charger decked out in a beautiful pinstripe design. He was in his glory in that car.

He liked fixing things and driving a lot more than he liked attending school. This led to him becoming a mechanic and then a driver for the school bus company. During that time, he made friends with a police officer who let him ride along with him. Terry was hooked and soon became a member of the town police department. A good share of his twenties was spent working with the police department and rescue squad. He also put his law enforcement skills to work providing Security at the local ski hill with his good friend, Pete. Patrons of the ski hill jokingly referred to them as the Muppet Monsters. He was later given the opportunity to go undercover with a motorcycle gang to stop a drug ring. It was during that stint that he grew out his hair and grew a long, wild beard. That beard would become his signature look. Terry would not be Terry without his big white beard. He grew it to be tough, but it ended up turning him into Santa. Little children would approach him in stores thinking he was Santa, and he would just laugh and tell them he was Santa’s cousin. That same motorcycle he rode in the gang sat idle one spring because robins used his handlebars for a nest. Again, tough guy……tender heart!

The career that took him through the rest of his working years was driving truck. It took many different forms, but he loved being on the road, especially when he had a gig that took him across the country. He would bring the dogs along and on one or two occasions he even got his father, Gerald, in the big rig again. (And to Terry’s delight even made him drive a little). His driving career ended abruptly when he fell from his truck and injured his back. After recovering as much as possible, he found other ways to live a full life and help others in the process.

He owned an ice cream shop that was cute as can be. Typical Terry, he gave away a little too much free food and couldn’t quite make the ice cream shop take off. If a friend needed a babysitter, he’d be there. His dog needed cancer treatment; he would sell his truck. If the family needed financial or physical help, he would step in. When his father could no longer live alone, Terry was there. He was the most giving person I have ever known. Generous to a fault we always said.

He loved and cared for animals probably most of all. He gave a home to many dogs and cats through the years. If there was a dog or cat that no one else wanted, they found a home with Terry. His joke was, “if they are blind, deaf, and incontinent, I’ll take them”. He put that love of animals to even greater use by helping at Driftless Humane Society and most recently as a board member and live-in caregiver at Sunset Seniors, A Sanctuary for Elder Dogs. It was there that he made countless furry friends and found the love and support of people who shared his passions. Terry recently said that at Sunset he found his little slice of heaven.

His final act of generosity came with his death, as it was his request to donate his organs. At the end of his life, prayerfully three strangers got a new lease on theirs.

He was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, and friend. If you ever wanted to stop in and shoot the breeze, his answer was always a resounding “That’d be great”. There was a good chance he’d puff his cigar and grill burgers and brats while you visited the day away. He was always quick with a story or joke and loved to tell them (sometimes even more than once). His humor and goodness will be so greatly missed.

What he wanted people to remember about him —- “I had a ball!”

Right, Terry, you’re always right!

We will be grilling at an Open House at Sunset Seniors, A Sanctuary for Elder Dogs; 128 W. Main Street, Readstown, WI on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. All are welcome to come visit and share stories as we honor Terry by supporting the cause that was so close to his heart.

