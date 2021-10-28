Terry M. Swanson, 85 of Onalaska passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 peacefully at home with his family. He was born October 20, 1936 in La Crosse to Eugene and Gertrude (Smith) Swanson. We will never forget Terry’s passion to make others happy “how much fun do you want to be.”

Terry graduated from Logan High School in 1956 then joined the U.S. Army and served as an E5 medic. He spent the next two years in Germany and was able to travel to surrounding countries. He married Myrna Greene on June 20, 1959 in La Crosse. They celebrated over 62 years of marriage, but had caught each other’s eye all the way back to second grade.

Terry was a crane operator with Swanson Heavy Moving and later owned Modern Crane Service with his brother Buzz. He often recalled stories of moving local landmarks and saving pieces of history that are still around today.

Terry had a love for his family beyond anything else. His second love was his house and of course his yard. He was an active man and would never be caught sitting still. He had ingenuity and a plan to tackle any task. In later years he could always be found on his John Deere tractor. He took great pleasure in creating his park next to his home with statues and amazing views to enjoy.

Terry and Myrna enjoyed taking their family to Sanibel Island and Cape Coral during the winter months. Terry always welcomed extended family and friends to share the beauty of the beach. He enjoyed going out early every morning before first light to look for the biggest and best shells.

Terry grew up spending time on the river with his parents. He shared that love with his family and together there were many boat trips to Lake City, Red Wing, and Lansing with Terry at the helm. There was always room for more passengers on an evening cruise with the Swanson family.

Terry is survived by his wife, Myrna; son, Brad Swanson; daughter, Dena Swanson; granddaughters, Macey and Tori Tralmer; great granddaughter, Madison; a sister-in-law, Kathryn (Kappy) Swanson; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buzz; and sister, Phyllis Wilhelm.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis Street, La Crosse. Pastor Barbara Bruneau will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

Masks are encouraged for all attending.

