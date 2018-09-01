Terry Leigh Marnach, 67, passed away after a serious illness Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul.
Terry was born in Caledonia, Minn., April 27, 1951, to Miles and Elsie (Wiemerslage) Marnach. He graduated from Caledonia High School and attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. He married Carol Sweeney at St. Patrick’s Church in Brownsville, July 28, 1984, though they later divorced. He was a devoted father to their two sons, Colin and Andrew.
Terry owned and operated the Twin Bluffs tavern in Winona, for many years but spent most of his career working as a corrections officer for the state of Minnesota. Terry loved to be on the water. He spent most of his summers in the backwaters of the Mississippi. He was also an avid hunter, a passion he shared with his boys. As a retiree, Terry divided his year between Texas and Minnesota.
Terry is survived by his sons, Colin (Sarah) and Andrew; grandson, Leo; ex-wife, Carol; brother, Jeff (Katherine); sister, Jackie (Al) Butenhoff; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Elsie Marnach; and his in-laws, Leo and Lorraine Sweeney.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brownsville, with visitation one hour before service. Family and friends are welcome to gather at Saxon Hall in Brownsville, after the service.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family.