NODINE, Minn. — Terry R. Schroeder, 60, of Nodine passed away Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at La Crescent Health Services in La Crescent.
Terry was born in La Crosse Oct. 19, 1957, to Roy D. and Arlene L. (Wolter) Schroeder. He grew up on the family farm in Nodine and attended Nodine School, and later graduated from Winona High School. On August 23, 1985, he married Wendy Wohlert at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine, and they later divorced.
Terry was employed by Peerless Chain in Winona for 40 years before retiring. When he wasn’t working, you could usually find Terry outside doing something. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed “treasure hunting” with his metal detector and riding his Harley. He was a lifelong, faithful member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine.
Terry is survived by his children, Casey (Brad) Kampa of Independence, and Keith Schroeder of Dakota, Minn.; three grandchildren, Katelyn and Dominic Kampa, and Madison Schroeder; two sisters, Diane (Jim) Bateman of La Crescent, Minn. and Shari Henry of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; and a niece and nephew, Mark (Christy) Bateman and Jodi (James) Gibbons and their families, all of Onalaska. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Arlene.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine. Pastor Dennis Harbach will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.