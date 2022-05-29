HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Terry Smith of Huntsville, Alabama, and formerly of Sparta, Wisconsin, passed away on May 12, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer.

Terry was born January 27, 1971, in Adrian, Michigan, to Thomas and Barbara Smith. He attended Sparta High School where he excelled in football and wrestling. He graduated from Adams State College (ASC) in Alamosa, Colorado. A member of the ASC wrestling team he earned All America Honors. Terry held two Master’s degrees and spent his working career as an athletic trainer.While a trainer at Aurora University in Illinois Terry saw a women’s basketball player collapse and his quick action to perform CPR is credited for saving her life. He said it was an overwhelming experience.

The last eleven years Terry was employed by Huntsville Hospital Sports Medicine. He was the athletic trainer for the Alabama A&M football team. He was named Alabama’s Collegiate and University Trainer of the year in 2021.Terry was a strong and powerful man and competed in Strong Man competitions and Highland Heavyweight Games. He once traveled to Iceland for a competition. His last event was in January of this year. Terry was instrumental in introducing the Heavyweight Games to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and was in charge of that competition for several years before his move to Huntsville. He made lifelong friends in the Strong Man and Highland Heavyweight Games community that he cherished and talked about with pride. He was known as a storyteller and had an encyclopedic mind for remembering movies especially comedies.

Terry enjoyed many hobbies and activities. He was a woodworker who made furniture and other items he used in his home. He made beer, wine, Meade and eggnog that he gifted. Most of all he loved taking care of his two bulldogs.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Smith; brothers: Brian (Alex Bandon) and Michael (Bonnie); and nieces: Sydney, Megan, and Rachel. He was preceded in death by his dad, Major Thomas Smith.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date in Wisconsin. Memorials can be sent to Sparta Area Cancer Support, P.O. Box 130, Sparta, WI 54656.