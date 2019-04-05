VIROQUA — Terry Tryggestad, 68, of Viroqua passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Terry was born May 9, 1950, to Clair and Verna Tryggestad in Viroqua. He attended Viroqua School and graduated in 1968. He then went to work at the Broadcaster Censor, where he worked as a printer. He married the love of his life, Kathryn Thompson Feb. 2, 1974. They purchased a farm on Nottingham Ridge that they farmed and he also continued to work as a printer.
About 20 years ago Terry discovered the game of golf, which became his addiction. He would always say “I’m addicted to the game.” And after retiring he only worked part time at Effinger Equipment, so he could spend more time on the golf course. He loved to go up north to Spooner Lake, to the cabin and go out on the pontoon, cast out a fishing pole and hope to catch the biggest fish. And he would also get into some pretty competitive golf games with his friends from the Spooner Golf Club. He never missed a chance to play golf. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and spoiling his granddog, Lucky.
Terry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathryn; his son, Tory (Teresa) Tryggestad of Viroqua; three sisters, Lorna (Chuck) LeMay of Kenosha, Wis., Debi (Frank) Easterday of Westby and Sharon (Brent) Olson of Viroqua; mother-in-law, Doris Thompson; as well as by many other in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Verna Tryggestad; infant brother, Bueford; and father-in-law, Orland Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. April 6, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till the time of service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials are preferred. Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.